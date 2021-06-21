Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 132.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $233.00 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.