Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CUBI opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

