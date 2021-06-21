Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.27

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 6226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $859.17 million, a PE ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth $37,386,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth $15,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cutera by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

