cVault.finance Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $156,940.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $5,917.00 or 0.18291339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00681820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080757 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.