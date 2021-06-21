CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $171,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

NYSE CVS opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.59. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

