CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0016 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $14,447.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00158724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,459.86 or 1.00242781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

