CymaBay Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,157 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the average volume of 611 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,453. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 207,251 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

