Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

