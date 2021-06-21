DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. DAEX has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $27,354.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00055342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.00677700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00080078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038856 BTC.

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

