DAO Maker Price Hits $2.21 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $77.80 million and $4.09 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00006741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00118324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00148979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,849.81 or 1.00131016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,452,600 coins and its circulating supply is 35,181,120 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

