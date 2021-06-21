DAOBet Market Capitalization Reaches $503,201.30 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $503,201.30 and $1,247.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,976.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.01483530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00410830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003959 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

