DAPS Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $40,934.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00085913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00675142 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,405,529,900 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

