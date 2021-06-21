Darling Ingredients Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $62.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

