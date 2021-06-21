Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. 214,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,878. Daseke has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

