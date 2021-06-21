Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DSKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

DSKE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. 214,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21. Daseke has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daseke by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

