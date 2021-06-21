Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $130.17 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Dash has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $492.61 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $130.17 or 0.00397186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.00919418 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,191,973 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.