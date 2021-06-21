Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $239.85

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $239.85 and last traded at $238.57, with a volume of 27178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.73. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

