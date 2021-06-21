DATA Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, DATA has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $759,780.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00666851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00079974 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

