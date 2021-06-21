Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1,257.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.70 or 0.00658306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00079074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.