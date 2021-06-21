Datawallet Price Down 1% Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $161,479.50 and approximately $3,517.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datawallet has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00663401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

