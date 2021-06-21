Datum Price Down 33.2% Over Last Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Datum has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $44,876.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080672 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

