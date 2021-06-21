DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 27.7% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. DecentBet has a total market cap of $323,698.95 and $718.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.00676304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00079612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038843 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

