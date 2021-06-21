Decentral Games (DG) Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $45.37 million and $4.52 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $167.97 or 0.00533687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00116755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00149113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,425.74 or 0.99850926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,139 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

