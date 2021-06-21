Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,140.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $198,372.40 and approximately $4,140.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

