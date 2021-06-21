Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $885,554.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 81% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00056582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00690525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080949 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,695,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.