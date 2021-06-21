Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Down to $37.36

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 136 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCPH. Barclays lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 167,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

