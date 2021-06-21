DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.45 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $183,339.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,009,062 coins and its circulating supply is 54,974,833 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

