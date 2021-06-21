DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Down 34% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052757 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00056582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022395 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

