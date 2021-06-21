DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050397 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

