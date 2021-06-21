Deeper Network Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and $1.79 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00117631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00149251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,770.73 or 0.99613286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

