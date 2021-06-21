DeepOnion Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $31,533.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00050903 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039600 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,512,226 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

