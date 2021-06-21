Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Trimmed by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 4.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $150,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $8.42 on Monday, hitting $337.39. 62,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.19 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

