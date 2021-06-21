DeFiner Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $333,637.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $333,637.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00663401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,354,876 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

