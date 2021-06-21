Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

