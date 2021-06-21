Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $353,132.49 and approximately $63,496.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Delphy has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00683388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080601 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

