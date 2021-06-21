DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $823,852.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00116755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00149113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,425.74 or 0.99850926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.