Desjardins Increases AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

AGFMF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

