Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.63. 40,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,702. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

