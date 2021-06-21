Devery Price Down 23.8% This Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Devery has a total market cap of $243,186.44 and $8,340.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.82 or 0.00675771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.