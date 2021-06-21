DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $1,512.43 or 0.04650351 BTC on major exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $58.37 million and $35.95 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00675142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars.

