DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $135.64 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $135.64 or 0.00415666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.02 million and $14,202.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00117477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00148253 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,573.75 or 0.99825039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

