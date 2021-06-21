dHedge DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.59 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.48 or 0.00674039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080595 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,080,252 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.