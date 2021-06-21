Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $190.80 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

