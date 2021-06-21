Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79. Diageo has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

