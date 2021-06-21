Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $12.81 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

