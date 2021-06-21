DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 22.4% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $23.13 million and $356,467.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00394873 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00920489 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,013,021 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

