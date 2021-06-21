Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $635,697.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,624.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.09 or 0.05940503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.24 or 0.01475065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00409355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00132448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00682665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00412658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007623 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00040886 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,491,211 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

