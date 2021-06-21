DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $22,230.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.57 or 0.00647454 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,046,510,270 coins and its circulating supply is 4,900,585,587 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

