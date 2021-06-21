Digitex City (DGTX) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00684193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080722 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

