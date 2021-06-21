Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $154.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dillard’s has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

